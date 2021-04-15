RICHFIELD — Laubenheimer’s Garage still has the same small-town family values and atmosphere that it had when Robert Laubenheimer started the company a century ago.
Todd Reinke and his wife Vicki became the sole owners of the Richfield institution in 2005.
Some may ask why Reinke doesn’t change the name of the business, but Todd has a different perspective.
“With 100 years of history here, you keep the name,” Reinke said.
The village was first named after one of its early settlers — Johann Philipp Laubenheimer — and was called Laubenheim. The name stood until 1859, when the county board of supervisors changed its name to Richfield.
The Laubenheimer Cemetery still stands behind the garage and at one time, the property was part of what was called Laubenheimer’s Grove and public picnics were held there.
When the Garage was established in 1921 alongside painted stones that marked the Yellowstone Trail, cars were pretty basic. The owner’s manual for a 1921 Model T was 65 pages long. A 2021 Ford Explorer has a 559-page manual in its glove compartment.
Tire sales, oil changes, brake inspections and tuneups were likely its mainstay. Now the Garage offers that and so much more — from two- and four-wheel alignments, air-conditioning repair and recharging to repairs, replacements and swaps of engines and transmissions.
Laubenheimer’s also sells and installs shocks and struts, suspension and hitches.
Reinke and his techs have repaired everything from late model cars and trucks to Model A Fords, classic 1956 Thunderbirds and ‘66 Impalas as well as high-performance cars.
While the bulk of work is on late model cars, Reinke is also building a niche surrounding his love for classic cars and he is currently restoring a vintage Mustang in his spare time.
Friends and family is a thread that runs through the business’ history.
Tom and Bev Schatz bought the garage from Robert’s Laubenheimer’s son and his wife, Wilmer and Marion, about 18 months before Todd Reinke started working there. He was introduced to the business through Reinke’s father, Dave, who was friends with Tom Schatz.
Eight years after purchasing Laubenheimer’s, Reinke bought Bresson A-1 Auto Body from Richard Weigel, whose son Dale Weigel works at what has become Laubenheimer’s Collision Center on Highway 167.
Kathy Neimczyk and Reinke’s mother-in-law Rose Loser hold down the office and Mike Rose is the manager of the Collision Center.
When Reinke started working at Laubenheimer’s, he was also racing, building and modifying cars and those roots have also become part of Laubenheimer’s — the garage sponsors three American Super Cup cars – one is son Trevor Reinke’s car and the other two are raced by Mike Rose’s sons, Matt and Michael.
Trevor is a tech at the garage and son Ben Reinke works at the Collision Center. Todd hopes one day his sons will take over the business.
Reinke said that family tradition also extends to their customers, some of whom are third-generation patrons.
“Without a good customer base, you can’t do anything,” Reinke said.
In an effort to give local restaurants a boost, Laubenheimer’s has been holding a monthly drawing and in the past, the Garage has hosted customer appreciation ice cream socials.
This year’s centennial celebration hinges partly on what COVID-19 may dictate this summer. Reinke would like to host an open house similar to one the Garage hosted a few years back, complete with giveaways, food and live music.
The repair center is located at 1860 Highway 175, Richfield. Laubenheimer’s Collision Center is located at 3028 Highway 167. For more information call 262628-2235 or check Laubenheimer’s Garage on facebook. The company is also on the verge of launching a new, updated website at Laubenheimers.com.