Dude’s Clubhouse now open in Hartford

HARTFORD — A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon to welcome Hartford’s newest restaurant to the community — Dude’s Clubhouse.
Pictured is a mix of Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce board members, chamber ambassadors and Dude’s Clubhouse staff and owner Steve Dobbs. Dude’s Clubhouse is at 7072 Lee Road, at the Hartford Golf Club at the “turn,” by the eighth and ninth golf holes on the course.
Dobbs will be operating the Turn Bar and Grill on the first floor of the building and Dude’s Clubhouse on the second floor, as well as two beverage carts on the course.
Only Dude’s Clubhouse is open presently — the Turn Bar and Grill will open in the next few weeks.
