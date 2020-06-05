MOUNT HOREB — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.
The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $109.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.3 million.
Duluth Holdings shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 56% in the last 12 months.