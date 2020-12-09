WEST BEND — West Bend residents now have a new option for their morning coffee after the combination Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins restaurant opened on Monday.
The new location, located at 1610 W. Washington St., is a combination store serving both Dunkin’ coffee and donuts, as well as Baskin-Robbins ice cream.
The drive-thru is open, as well as the inside when social distancing guidelines are followed. The store also features on-the-go mobile ordering with the Dunkin’ smartphone app, according to the company’s website.
The store’s opening was delayed due to supply setbacks related to the COVID- 19 pandemic, Marketing Manager Louis Lessor told the Daily News on Dec. 1.
“We look forward to becoming an important part of the community and serving West Bend residents a wide selection of coffee, baked goods and ice cream at this new location,” Lessor said.
The Daily News reached out to Dunkin’ representatives for further comment, but did not hear back before deadline.
In June, crews broke ground on the new location at the site of the former Pizza Hut. Construction was anticipated to be completed mid-October with a tentative opening date in the fall. However, the company added that construction times may fluctuate.
TJK Design Build was the general contractor and West Bend based masonry contractor, BMCI Construction Inc., also worked on the project.
Dunkin’ is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, serving regular, decaf, flavored and iced coffee, as well as donuts, bagels and muffins. There are more than 13,100 stores in 41 countries.
Baskin-Robbins’ menu includes more than 1,300 ice cream flavors, cakes, pies, sundaes, Polar Pizza ice cream treats and bakery items. All locations are locally owned and operated.
T-Mart Operations One, LLC, is the location’s franchisee, which owns 37 locations in the region.
The Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins location in West Bend will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can be reached at 262-622-8148.