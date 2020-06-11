WEST BEND — Contractors of the future Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins combination restaurant had an unofficial groundbreaking for the first West Bend location at 1610 W. Washington St. on Wednesday.
The restaurant is tentatively scheduled to open in the fall.
“Construction timelines fluctuate for a variety of reasons, so it is possible it could open later,” said Katie Taylor, assistant integrated marketing manager of the company’s Midwest region.
She added the store will employ about 25 to 30 people.
TJK Design Build is the general contractor for the site. West Bend-based masonry contractor, BMCI Construction Inc., 7040 North Trenton Road, is also working on the project.
Both contractors were at the site on Wednesday to begin construction.
Tim Kritter, founder of TJK Design Build, said they expect construction to be completed in mid-October.
The West Bend Plan Commission approved the site plan for the 2,160-square-foot building with a drive-thru in September.
Franchisee T-Mart Operations One, LLC, will own the West Bend location. The company has 37 locations in their territory part of a site development agreement with Dunkin,’ which includes Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula and northern Minnesota.
Dunkin’ is based in Canton, Mass. and serves regular/ decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donuts, bagels and muffins. The chain has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries. It is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.
Baskin-Robbins has more than 2,400 locations in the U.S., all of which are locally owned and operated. The restaurant’s menu includes more than 1,300 ice cream flavors, cakes, pies, sundaes, Polar Pizza ice cream treats and bakery items.
The location of the future Dunkin’ is also the site of the former Pizza Hut, which closed in early February of 2016 and was demolished in January.