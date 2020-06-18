Dunkin’ Donuts/ Baskin-Robbins could come to Sussex

SUSSEX — The village could see new options for coffee and ice cream, as proposed plans for Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins along Hwy 164 were approved by the Plan Commission Tuesday night.
The proposed development would be over 38,000 square feet at W249-N6478 South 164, close to the intersection of 164 and Silver Spring Drive next to Taco Bell.
According to village documents, the construction and occupancy of the building would be completed in the fall/winter of 2020.
The proposed project would be a B-2 Regional Business District — Planned Development Overlay District.
The project would be a one-story building with both Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins as a combined coffee shop with a drive-thru.
The business would be operating from 4 a.m. to midnight seven days a week with 10 full-time and five part-time employees.
Village Administrator Jeremy Smith said the proposed plans were approved at the meeting.
“I think Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins will be a great addition to the community,” he said. “I’m sure it’ll get lots of visits from our residents and from the area.”
While Dunkin’ stores can commonly be found around the area, the only two nearby locations for Baskin-Robbins are in Milwaukee.