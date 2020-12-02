Dunkin’ plans to open West Bend location soon

WEST BEND — An opening date for the combined Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins location has not been set, but the company hopes to open the new restaurant soon. Dunkin’ anticipated opening the restaurant late this year, but it had to be pushed back several times.
“While the grand opening has been delayed due to some supply setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re excited to confirm that we will soon be opening the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins restaurant at 1601 West Washington Street in West Bend,” said Marketing Manager Louis Lessor. “We look forward to becoming an important part of the community and serving West Bend residents a wide selection of coffee, baked goods and ice cream at this new location.”
Crews began construction with an unofficial groundbreaking in June at the site of the former Pizza Hut. At the time, construction of the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins restaurant was anticipated to be completed in mid-October. It was tentatively scheduled to open in the fall, but the company added construction timelines may fluctuate, causing a later opening.
TJK Design Build is the site’s general contractor and West Bend-based masonry contractor, BMCI Construction Inc., is also working on the project. Both were at the site for the groundbreaking.
The location will employ about 25 to 30 employees.
The Plan Commission originally approved the site plan for the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins restaurant in September 2019 for the 2,160-square-foot building with a drive-thru.
Dunkin,’ headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, serves regular, decaf and flavored coffee, iced coffee, donuts, bagels and muffins. The chain has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries. The first store was opened in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts and Dunkin’ now serves three million customers each day.
Baskin-Robbins has more than 2,400 locations around the U.S. since opening in 1945 and all are locally owned and operated. The menu includes more than 1,300 ice cream flavors, cakes, pies, sundaes, Polar Pizza ice cream treats and bakery items.
T-Mart Operations One, LLC, is the new location’s franchisee. It owns 37 locations.