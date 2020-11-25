MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on Tuesday released unemployment data from March 15 to Nov. 21, 2020, revealing that 93.55% of the over 8.2 million weekly Unemployment Insurance claims that have been filed since March 15, 2020, have been processed.
Unemployment Insurance is a joint state-federal program that provides benefits to eligible workers. Each state administers a separate UI program with state-specific laws and rules, but states must also follow the same guidelines established by federal law.
Any answer given on a claim raising a question regarding a person's eligibility must be fully investigated before benefits may be paid; this is referred to as the adjudication process.