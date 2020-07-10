WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has awarded more than $840,000 in Expanded Wisconsin Fast Forward Technical Education Equipment to 69 school districts, one of which is Waukesha’s.
The DWD granted $8,150 to the School District of Waukesha to provide training in epilog fusion laser.
The purpose of the grants is to train middle and high school students in advanced manufacturing fields.
It’s also intended to smooth the transition of students who choose to enter the workforce after high school, providing students and their families the opportunity to reduce higher education costs by providing dual enrollment credits, industry-endorse certificates and technical endorsements on high school diplomas.