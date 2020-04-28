MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development on Monday asked Wisconsin employers who might be considering laying off workers to first consider the state’s updated Work-Share Program.
According to the announcement, the Work-Share Program, also called “short-term compensation,” is designed to help both employers and employees. Instead of laying off workers, a participating employer may reduce their work hours. Workers whose hours are reduced under an approved work-share plan receive unemployment benefits that are pro-rated for the partial work reduction, according to the DWD.
Some of the requirements for Wisconsin’s Work-Share Program were changed as part of the COVID-19 relief bill that Gov. Tony Evers signed into law April 15. One of those changes reduces the number of positions a workshare plan must cover. Under the new law, workshare plans must cover at least two positions that are filled on the effective date of the work-share program, rather than the greater of 20 positions or 10% of employees in a work unit under the previous requirements. Employers may also now reduce hours by up to 60% of the normal hours per week of the employees, rather than the current 50%.
“By participating in the Work-Share Program, employers will be able to retain their trained staff during the times of reduced business activity, allowing them to be ready as soon as the business reopens,” according to the DWD release.
Wisconsin has 63 active work-share plans with 3,384 participants.