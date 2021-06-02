MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the expansion of their current available services to include walk-in customers at job centers throughout Wisconsin on Tuesday.

“While Job Centers have been serving customers throughout the pandemic, we are thrilled to be expanding our services for walk-ins,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “We look forward to meeting Wisconsinites where they are, and we are eager to serve the communities on a larger scale.”

During COVID-19, job center operations shifted to a largely virtual environment with in-person services by appointment only. This next phase of operations will shift focus to provide a mix of walk-in and virtual services, a Tuesday press release announced.

Expanded and continued services will include:

Supporting customers in-person with online job search, Job Center of Wisconsin registration, resume writing and other career development activities.

Conducting re-employment sessions remotely via phone.

Co-locating at strategic partner locations (e.g., libraries and community-based organizations).

Continuing virtual workshops with topics such as resume writing, interviewing skills, LinkedIn, job searching for mature workers and more.

Offering virtual job fairs to connect job seekers with immediately available career opportunities.

Providing in-person and virtual career counseling by appointment.

Meeting with Trade Adjustment Assistance clients in-person and virtually.

Expanding work with open job centers in correctional facilities (virtual and in-person).

Scheduling mobile career lab promotion of health careers in select locations.

Referrals to workforce partner employment and training resources/programs.