MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the expansion of their current available services to include walk-in customers at job centers throughout Wisconsin on Tuesday.
“While Job Centers have been serving customers throughout the pandemic, we are thrilled to be expanding our services for walk-ins,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “We look forward to meeting Wisconsinites where they are, and we are eager to serve the communities on a larger scale.”
During COVID-19, job center operations shifted to a largely virtual environment with in-person services by appointment only. This next phase of operations will shift focus to provide a mix of walk-in and virtual services, a Tuesday press release announced.
Expanded and continued services will include:
■ Supporting customers in-person with online job search, Job Center of Wisconsin registration, resume writing and other career development activities.
■ Conducting re-employment sessions remotely via phone.
■ Co-locating at strategic partner locations (e.g., libraries and community-based organizations).
■ Continuing virtual workshops with topics such as resume writing, interviewing skills, LinkedIn, job searching for mature workers and more.
■ Offering virtual job fairs to connect job seekers with immediately available career opportunities.
■ Providing in-person and virtual career counseling by appointment.
■ Meeting with Trade Adjustment Assistance clients in-person and virtually.
■ Expanding work with open job centers in correctional facilities (virtual and in-person).
■ Scheduling mobile career lab promotion of health careers in select locations.
■ Referrals to workforce partner employment and training resources/programs.