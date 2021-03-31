MADISON — This week, the Department of Workforce Development is unveiling an improved unemployment claims portal that includes new features intended to create better functionality, according to a news release.
Some of the new features includes secure document upload, a message center for direct communication from claims specialists and adjudicators, text notifications, and a mobile friendly design. The new look and upgraded features were set to go live Tuesday evening.
“This is all about making the process easier,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a statement. “The ability to upload certain documents instead of mailing or faxing, a message center where claims specialists and adjudicators can share and request information directly through the portal — these are critical upgrades.”
DWD is also rolling out another phase of its plain language project, an effort to make Wisconsin’s oftencomplex unemployment insurance application easier to understand and navigate, according to the announcement.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we know that of the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites who applied for unemployment benefits, many had to wait longer than necessary because an incorrectly answered question triggered an investigation into their eligibility,” Pechacek said. “These important updates will not only benefit our customers, but also improve our operations.”
While some plain language updates have been completed, more are on the way as DWD continues its commitment to making the process of filing for benefits as easy to understand as possible.