MADISON — On Wednesday, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced preliminary employment and unemployment data for November 2021, which revealed that all 72 Wisconsin counties saw unemployment rates decline.
According to preliminary data that is not seasonally adjusted, Waukesha County saw unemployment rates dip to 1.5% in November compared to 1.9% in October.
According to a press release, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released new estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for November 2021.
According to the news release, preliminary data for Wisconsin also revealed that November 2021 unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the month. Preliminary data also found that November 2021 unemployment rates declined in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over year-to-year data and over the month.
According to the not-seasonally adjusted statistics for the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, preliminary employment totaled 838,500, an increase compared to October, which was at 837,200. The unemployment rate shifted to 2.2% in November from 2.8% in October.
Under data for municipalities, Waukesha was listed to have an unemployment rate lower to 1.5% in November from 2% in October. From October to November 2021, Brookfield’s unemployment rate dipped from 1.9% to 1.6%; Menomonee Falls’ unemployment rate dipped from 2.1% to 1.6%; Muskego’s unemployment rate dipped from 1.8% to 1.4%; and New Berlin’s unemployment rate dipped from 1.9% to 1.7%.
Washington County saw unemployment rates dip to 1.5% in November from 1.8% in October.
Under data for municipalities, West Bend had an unemployment rate of 1.9% in November — lower than October, when the rate was 2.4%.