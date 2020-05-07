MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development reported it has been awarded $999,000 in initial funding from the U.S. Department of Labor as part of a COVID-19 Dislocated Worker Grant. The award was made last week in response to Wisconsin’s $3 million request.
The grant funds will be distributed to participating Wisconsin workforce development boards that will use the funds to create temporary jobs for laid-off workers, including self-employed individuals whose businesses have been impacted by the public health emergency.
The jobs will focus on the provision of humanitarian assistance relating to COVID-19 disaster relief efforts.
“This grant will give our workforce development boards the ability to serve their respective communities by assisting both those who are unemployed and individuals in need,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “DWD is diligently working at the state level to serve the people of Wisconsin, but this grant will allow for direct community impact.”
As part of the initiative, participating workforce development boards will hire laid-off workers to assist nonprofit charitable organizations that provide humanitarian assistance to community members in need or assist local public health departments engaged in efforts to educate community members about the threat of COVID-19 and proper safety measures to help prevent exposure to and the spread of the virus, according to the announcement.
The funding for this grant is provided through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.