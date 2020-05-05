MADISON — Unemployment claims have flooded into the Department of Workforce Development since the COVID-19 pandemic started to hit Wisconsin.
The department reported receiving 498,297 unemployment applications since the onset of the COVID-19 situation, “With almost a half million applications received since the onset of COVID-19, we continue to navigate uncharted waters,” said DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman.
Other numbers released by the DWD on Monday include 1,497,813 weekly claims received and 966,089 weekly claims paid.
The total benefits paid equals $384,318,519 and weekly benefits paid amounts to $160,856,274.
Preliminary counts are updated daily at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19 /public/ui-stats.htm.
On Monday, state Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, vice chair of the Assembly Committee on Workforce Development, joined with colleagues to ask the Department of Workforce Development to explore all options in order to process unemployment insurance claims in a timelier manner, including an expedited process during this time of closures resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are receiving a disproportionate number of contacts from constituents reaching a desperation point because their unemployment claim has not been processed for weeks,” Dittrich said.
DWD is eligible for $18.9 million in federal aid to assist with administrative costs involved in processing the unprecedented influx of unemployment claims, according to the release from Dittrich.