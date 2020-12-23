MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) on Tuesday released unemployment data from March 15 to December 19, 2020, revealing that 96.89% of the more than 8.87 million weekly Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims that have been filed since March 15 have been processed.
According to the press release, although approximately 585,440 claimants have been paid over $4.62 billion since March 15, 2020, the department continues striving to reduce the wait time for outstanding claims related to the pandemic, especially ahead of its annual busy season.
Issue resolution is considered timely if completed within 21 days of the date the issue was detected. As of Friday, 22,100 claimants had been waiting for 21 days or more for their claim to be resolved.
The public may be eligible for different types of unemployment benefits, including:
■ Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits: If you are out of work through no fault of your own, and you have worked for a covered employer (an employer who pays UI tax) in the last 18 months, you may be eligible for and should apply for regular UI benefits.
■ Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC): A temporary program that provides up to 13 additional weeks of payments to individuals who have exhausted their regular UI benefits.
■ Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA): If you are not eligible for regular UI, you may be eligible for PUA. This is a temporary federal program that provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals who are not eligible for regular UI.
Find more information online at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov.