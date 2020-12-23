Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with increasing clouds. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.