MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment insurance data — revealing claims submitted the week ending Sept. 19 totaled 143,982.
Of those numbers, 12,030 submitted regular unemployment insurance (UI) initial applications; 127,286 submitted regular UI weekly claims; 2,655 submitted Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC); and 2,011 submitted Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) applications.
Since March 15, the cumulative total of benefits paid is about $3.75 billion. Weekly claims received, which includes all programs, is over 6.7 million. Weekly claims in process, including claims awaiting wage verifications, adjudication and more, is over 700,000. Weekly claims resolved, paid and denied, is over 6 million.
The unemployment insurance program is a joint state-federal program which provides benefits to eligible workers. States must follow the same guidelines established under federal law with state-specific rules.