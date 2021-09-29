E.H. Wolf & Sons honored for 80 years in business in Slinger

SLINGER — The Slinger Village Board commemorated the milestone of a local business on Sept. 20 when it issued a proclamation in honor of the 80th anniversary of E.H. Wolf & Sons.
“The company was founded by Roy Wolf as a Standard Oil agency in 1941 and has grown significantly ever since then, incorporating as Edward H. Wolf & Sons in 1976 after Roy’s son Ed assumed leadership of the business,” according to a press release.
In 2005, the third generation of the Wolf family took over direction of the company when Craig Wolf and Colette Troeller acquired the business. Craig’s son, Ethan Wolf, and Colette’s daughter, Holly Lemmer, officially became the company’s fourth-generation owners.
E.H. Wolf & Sons will be holding an open house on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters, 501 Kettle Moraine Drive South. There will be building tours, food trucks and the Soo Line 1003 steam engine train will make an appearance. This event is in collaboration with the E.H. Wolf Schleisingerville to Slinger Historical Museum and will include museum tours and historical presentations.