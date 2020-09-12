WAUKESHA — Eaton will spend $24 million to expand its factory at 2300 Badger Drive, with plans to transition employees from two area plants to the soon-to-be larger facility.
The 233,000-square-foot expansion comes as the power-management giant redesigns the footprint of its power systems sector in southeastern Wisconsin.
The effort is aimed at increasing production of regulators and transformers and is expected to improve production efficiencies and reduce costs, a company press release states.
“This expansion is part of the Eaton Power Systems Division long-term strategy to increase our volume and meet the needs of our customers,” Jackie Pride, communications manager for Eaton Power Systems Division, said Friday. “Particularly in these difficult economic times, we are proud to be in a position to share good news about this significant investment in our community.”
After the consolidation, there will be more than 700 employees at the Badger Drive location. Currently, there are 550.
Suzanne Kelley, president & CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance, said the alliance was thrilled about the expansion.
“Making a major investment in its Badger Drive facility to meet strong customer demand is especially welcome news during this challenging time,” Kelley said. “It shows the company has confidence in our future economy and in Waukesha County to meet its workforce needs.”
Plant closures
The move will result in closure of the company’s facilities at 1900 E North St. in Waukesha and 1045 Hickory St. in Pewaukee.
Thirty-three positions are slated to be eliminated in the move, but impacted employees will either receive a severance package or be invited to apply for other positions within the company.
“Eaton’s Power Systems Division continues to have strong orders from utility customers, and we consistently have about 40 positions open at our Waukesha facilities,” Pride noted.
There are 40 employees at the Pewaukee plant, and about 150 employees at North Street. The 33 impacted positions are from both locations.
The company’s plant at 1319 Lincoln Ave., where 120 employees work, is not expected to be impacted by transition, Pride said.
Groundbreaking on the Badger Drive expansion is planned for this fall. Construction is slated to begin in November and wrap by fall 2021.
Employees from the North Street location and the Pewaukee location will begin moving into the newly constructed addition at Badger Drive around that time.
Community reaction
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly called the expansion great news for the city.
“They are moving out of their North Street plant, but that will just open it up for a new business to locate in Waukesha,” Reilly said. “Eaton has been such a phenomenal community partner. They are always putting themselves out there to help the community.”
Pewaukee Village President Jeff Knutson had a similar take.
“We had a discussion yesterday with people from Eaton,” Knutson said. “They did inform us that they already have one or two people very interested in purchasing the plant there. That was good to hear.”