Eaton’s opens new location in Grafton

GRAFTON — The end of the year marked a new beginning for Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, as they opened a new location in Grafton on Dec. 4 at 1615 Wisconsin Ave.
Owner Corey Faust said they received “a warm welcome” in Grafton.
“Since opening in West Bend, many people from Ozaukee County have approached us to come to their community. We really like the small-town feel and want to be a part of the community. Grafton was the perfect fit,” said Faust.
He credits much of the new restaurant’s success to the managers in both West Bend and Grafton, as well as other staff members.
“The real story is about the amazing team that made this opportunity possible. Our West Bend manager Heather (Ferdinand) trained our Grafton manager Tiana (Boone), and I have an incredible amount of trust in these two individuals,” said Faust. “I would not have considered opening a second location without the support of the entire West Bend team. Due to these two incredible managers, I am blessed to have the best, most positive, hardworking staff I could have ever asked for.”
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, located in West Bend at 830 East Paradise Drive, offers premium take-and-bake pizzas with as many Wisconsin ingredients as possible. Each month features a new Pizza of the Month alongside other varieties ranging from Fresh Italian to Wisconsin Cheese Steak to Chicken Cordon Bleu. In June 2018, Faust opened the his first Eaton’s Fresh Pizza location in West Bend, which prides itself on giving back to and supporting the community. Earlier this year, Eaton’s Fresh Pizza donated and delivered about 100 care packages of pizzas and garlic breads to families in need.
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has also announced the discontinuation of sub sandwiches to focus on branding their signature pizzas.
“There are so many great sandwich options in West Bend and ours never took. Our focus is using fresh product, including slicing and dicing meat, cheese, and vegetables daily. We had to waste too much product and it no longer justified us continuing to offer subs,” he said.
For more information or to order, visit Eatonspizzagrafton.com/ or call 262-421-8589 for the Grafton location, or visit Eatonspizzawestbend.com/ or call 262-429-2292 for the West Bend location. Both locations are open at 11 a.m. daily until 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.