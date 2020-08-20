EB’s MKE Pizza Company finds Meadowbrook site

WAUKESHA — Although EB’s MKE Pizza Company has been located in downtown Waukesha for around four and a half years, the owner has decided to move to a strip mall at 821 Meadowbrook Road — next to Sendik’s and Anytime Fitness.
Owner Eric Burgos first opened his downtown location in 2015.
“My business started off as a wholesale business,” Burgos said. “So about 10 years ago I started making pizzas for kids’ birthday parties and it kind of grew from there. We got into one bar, then we were in five bars and then all the sudden we were in every single Pick n’ Save and every single Woodman’s and every single Outpost.”
However, Burgos decided to make the move out of the downtown area in February because of logistical issues with the location.
“The day I decided to move was the day I got two parking tickets in one day,” he said. “... I have a delivery business, so if I have to park my car three blocks away to deliver a hot pizza by the time I get to my car it’s already cold.”
Burgos said he inquired about business parking downtown a few times and he was told there’s nothing he could do.
However, Burgos feels his new location is a better fit. Although he didn’t originally get the word out to his customers about the move, many new customers noticed him opening his doors.
“This area really needed a pizza place anyways,” Burgos said. “I mean it’s been many, many years since there’s been pizza around this area so I kind of got lucky.”
Although he reopened his business right as the pandemic hit the area, Burgos said the business did very well due to his delivery option.
Burgos said there are some other advantages to moving from downtown — he feels he can make more “substantial” pizzas with additional toppings.
“My marketing strategies are a little different, my prices are a little different, my pizzas are different,” he said. “I’m in an area that can support a little bit more of an expensive pizza, therefore I can put more stuff on a pizza.”
Burgos said he looks forward to serving the Meadowbrook families and foodies — as he’s trying to cater to people who care about the aesthetics, texture and flavor of his pizzas.
Overall, Burgos said he hopes to become a Waukesha staple.
“When people mention Waukesha pizzas they mention Jimmy’s Grotto, they mention Sal’s, they mention Mia’s, I want to be thrown into that mix too,” he said. “People on social media especially are really supporting me. (I’m) trying to make the Milwaukee Pizza Company a household name in Waukesha.”