TOWN OF IXONIA — Ebert’s Greenhouse Village may be getting much more green in the near future.
The Ixonia business, W1795 Fox Road, is seeking approval from the Town Board and Jefferson County officials to amend its existing conditional use permit to build a new greenhouse.
The new greenhouse Ebert’s is hoping to build would be 6,600 square feet once complete, according to the Ixonia Town Board agenda. In addition, Ebert’s is requesting the updated permit to allow for an expansion and renovation of its current store.
Owner Mark Ebert will be talking to the Town Board at the Monday meeting about the project. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave.
The county will also take up the matter, but it is not on any current agendas.