PEWAUKEE — Edge Electric and A&J Electrical Contractors announced that they have merged to form one company as of Jan. 1, 2021 — operating under the Edge Electric name.
Edge Electric has been in business since 2011, serving the electrical needs of southeastern Wisconsin. Its licensed electricians offer the full spectrum of electrical services with a specialty in commercial work. Edge is headquartered in Pewaukee and is led by Nathan Stoppenbach, the company’s president.
A&J Electrical Contractors was formed in 1984 and was subsequently purchased in 2015 by Jay Humbert, who has been its president since that time. Located in Waukesha, A&J is a full-service electrical contractor specializing in single and multi-family residential work. Its electricians have served homeowners, businesses and property owners across the greater Milwaukee region.
The merger strengthens Edge’s position in the electrical service market and provides advantages to customers of both companies, the company said in a press release. The companies will combine Edge’s expertise in the commercial sector and A&J’s expertise in the residential sector.
With the merger, Edge will now employ more than 70 team members.
“We’re thrilled to join forces with Jay and the A&J team,” said Nathan Stoppenbach, the owner and president of Edge. “The merger diversifies our service offerings and provides a competitive advantage that will help us better serve our customers. This is a move designed to ensure Edge’s success and longevity.”
Jay Humbert, the former owner of A&J and the new vice president of Edge added, “This is an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with existing customers and expand into new markets. I’m proud of the great work and reputations of both companies, and combining our teams is a smart way to capitalize on our strengths.”
Edge will continue to operate out of its existing office in Pewaukee.