WAUKESHA — Edward Jones, an investment firm that has 10 offices in Waukesha, has been recognized by J.D. Power for having the highest investor satisfaction among full-service brokerage firms in 2021.
The company, which is based in St. Louis, Missouri, was recognized after it scored higher on a customer satisfaction survey done by J.D. Power than most of its competitors. According to a press release, the company also ranked highest in the areas customer trust, convenience and problem resolution.
"We are incredibly honored to be named by investors as delivering the highest level of satisfaction, especially during a year of challenge and volatility," said Penny Pennington, the managing partner at Edward Jones, in a press release.
Edward Jones has also been recognized for this achievement 10 times since 2002. For more information about the company, visit www.edwardjones.com.