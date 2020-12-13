SLINGER — In another in a series of recent moves to aid redevelopment of the village’s downtown, Economic Development of Washington County has been contracted by the village to conduct an economic study of the recently started Slinger House expansion and renovation project. The owners of the Slinger House are now involved in the project that’s expected to cost over $1 million and see the Slinger House and several adjacent buildings renovated, including the addition of a nano-distillery.
Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said because the village is already an EDWC investor, the study’s cost will be discounted.
“That’s a service that the EDWC provides and they come in and look at a project and give you an estimation of the benefits that can be generated by that project,” Wilber said. “They did one for the E.H. Wolf and Sons project that was completed about two years ago. They look at the jobs created, the wages that they can bring in. In this case they will tell us about the commercial value of the (Slinger House) business, the tax base, the capital investment in it, things like that.”
Wilber said village officials understand the project is already under way, but the study will still give the Redevelopment Authority a lot of good information to consider when they are evaluating new projects and what kind of economic benefits they could bring to the community.
“The study also looks at job creation and other factors to show the net value to the local economy and the surrounding area,” Wilber said.
The study will cost the village $1,000, but Wilber feels the money would be well spent. The benefits to the village to have the study conducted include:
■ Provide leverage to secure local and state financial incentives.
■ Demonstrate the impacts to lenders participating in the capital stack for investment.
■ Provide an estimated cost of government services related to the new development.
■ Permanent and spinoff jobs to be created.
“They (the Village Board) agreed it would be a great way to get the process started and to get the RDA some information on what to look for when they evaluate future projects,” Wilber said. “This could be an eligible cost of the Community Development Investment (CDI) grant that was awarded for these projects, but we believe the projects themselves will qualify for the entire award amount. The Planning budget, which covers most of the village’s economic development activity is projected to come in well under budget for the year so the cost for this could be absorbed in that account.”
Wilber said EDWC Business Development Director Andrew Haass has offered to attend a future meeting to discuss the study in more detail and answer any questions village officials may have. Earlier this year the village reconstituted its Redevelopment Authority with its main focus on downtown revitalization. The RDA has already agreed to purchase a downtown building at 119 Kettle Moraine Drive South for revitalization and the village is moving to raze the building adjacent at 121 Kettle Moraine Drive to allow for a redevelopment project there.