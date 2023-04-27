FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. The disgraced Theranos CEO has avoided starting her more than 11-year prison sentence on Thursday, April 27, by deploying the same legal maneuver that enabled her co-conspirator in a blood-testing hoax to remain free for an additional month. Holmes' lawyers on Wednesday, April 26, told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that she will not be reporting to prison as scheduled because she had filed an appeal of a decision that he issued earlier this month ordering her to begin her sentence on April 27. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)