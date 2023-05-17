FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022. Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that Holmes' appeal did not show that she would have received a shorter sentence or have her conviction reversed due to errors made during her trial. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)