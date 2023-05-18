FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. Holmes has asked a federal judge, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30, to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)