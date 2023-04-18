In this image released by FOX News Elon Musk gestures as he is interviewed by FOX News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, April 13, 2023. The billionaire Twitter owner told Carlson in a segment aired Monday night, April 17, that he plans to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT that he is calling “TruthGPT,” which will be a "maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.” (FOX News via AP)