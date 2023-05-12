File - Elon Musk holds one of his children as he watches a Red Bull racing crew during practice for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, May 6, 2023. Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called — and it's a woman. He did not name her but said she will be starting in about six weeks. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)