OZAUKEE COUNTY — Several area leaders say they are concerned with Gov. Tony Evers’ new order that would limit occupancy in Wisconsin’s bars, restaurants and shops to 25% for the next month.
The mandate to the state’s Department of Health Services was announced Tuesday. It takes effect at 8 a.m. today and remains in effect until Friday, Nov. 6 — three days after Election Day.
“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” Evers said. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus.”
The DHS reported on Tuesday that 782 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of them, 209 are in intensive care units.
According to the DHS’s numbers, 80% of Wisconsin’s immediately available beds are in use. But there are 134 hospitals across the state. The DHS says there are 11,460 beds in all. According to that math, 782 people amounts to less than 7% of the state’s total hospital bed spaces.
Evers’ new capacity limits don’t apply to weddings, funerals, churches, schools, colleges or universities, public transportation, state government offices, grocery stores, or food processing plants.
They do apply to bars, restaurants and shops.
State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, said on Twitter Tuesday that Evers is once again trying to use power that he doesn’t have.
“(Tuesday’s) order makes it clear he will continue unilaterally setting policy as long as we let him,” Stroebel said. “It’s past time to come in & rescind his emergency declaration so he begins working with the Legislature.”
State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, told the News Graphic Wednesday that, once again, a COVID-19 order by the governor “defies logic.”
He said it doesn’t make sense to have a mask mandate that applies to everyone, when only a small, very specific percentage of the population is affected. Just like the mask mandate, which applies to everyone, instead of people most at risk in nursing homes and similar places, Brooks said that Evers is not making decisions based on science.
He said the new order is also incongruent, as large gatherings are allowed in some instances, such as churches and private events, but not in bars or other business.
“It just doesn’t make sense from the standpoint that, I can have a wedding with 500 people, and because it’s a private event by invitation, somehow that gets you away from the COVID?” Brooks said. “You can’t have 20 people at a local bar, but if I gave them an invitation, I suppose they wouldn’t get COVID.”
Brooks said he expects the ruling will be quickly challenged and ultimately expedited to the state Supreme Court. He said the state is already waiting for a decision from a
Polk County Circuit Court, in which three people filed a suit challenging Gov. Evers’ mandatory mask order.
The emergency order is an “overreach” by the governor and Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm, Brooks said.
He also said the Legislature is reaching out to Evers’ office to discuss the order.
“We create the law. The agency sets rules and guidelines,” Brooks said. “That should go through the rules process.”
Mequon Mayor John Wirth worries that the governor’s order could signal the end for some area small businesses that were lucky enough to survive the beginning of the outbreak, when they closed or limited their capacity.
He said that, despite the high rate of virus around the state, the Mequon-Thiensville area has had lower rates of infection than the rest of the state because people have acted responsibility.
“I think that the order is unfortunate, particularly for the restaurants and small businesses that have struggled to date and are making this through. This could be the death knell for some of these small businesses,” Wirth said. “I continue to encourage people to wear a mask and social distance, but I also hope our businesses can make it through this disaster.”