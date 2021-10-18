Enbridge Energy Line 3
FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. The state of Minnesota has gone to federal court to block a lawsuit over Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline project from proceeding in tribal court. The novel case names Manoomin — the Ojibwe word for wild rice — as the lead plaintiff. Wild rice is sacred in Ojibwe culture and a traditional source of food. The lawsuit, which was filed two weeks ago in the White Earth Band's tribal court, is the first "rights of nature" enforcement case brought in a U.S. tribal court and the second such case to be filed in any U.S. court. 

 AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

MINNEAPOLIS — Enbridge has failed to meet a deadline set by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for cleaning up a site where an aquifer ruptured during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline, DNR officials said.

The agency had given the company until Friday to repair the damage that caused the artesian aquifer near Clearbrook to leak at least 24 million gallons of groundwater. Regulators will require compensation for the additional time it takes to stop the groundwater flow.

The DNR has already ordered Enbridge to pay $3.32 million for failing to follow environmental laws.

Regulators also announced they are investigating two separate sites where the company may have caused additional groundwater damage, the Star Tribune reported.

“Enbridge is fully cooperating with the Minnesota DNR in correcting uncontrolled groundwater flows at Clearbrook, and is working with the DNR as two other locations are being evaluated,” company spokeswoman Juli Kellner said in an e-mail Saturday.

Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Winona LaDuke, who heads the Honor the Earth Indigenous environmental group, called the company’s failure to meet the deadline alarming. “If Enbridge can’t meet basic safety requirements, they should not be allowed to operate a pipeline,” she said, adding that it "doesn’t bode well for the future.”

