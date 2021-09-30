MENOMONEE FALLS — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.
The industrial products company posted revenue of $145.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $528.7 million.
Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $610 million.
Enerpac shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.