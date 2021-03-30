THIENSVILLE — To anyone who knew Wayne Houpt, the story of him accepting a cow as payment for a car should come as no surprise.
As a man whose daughter said came from “absolutely, positively nothing,” Houpt built several wildly successful Ozaukee County businesses, including Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson in Thiensville and Wayne’s Drive-in in the Town of Cedarburg. But he never forgot where he came from or that others may be going through their own struggles.
Houpt was a champion of the underdog, a generous and caring boss and a father who gave his three daughters and two sons memories unparalleled by their peers.
Houpt died Sunday at age 82. He had been sick for several months, even to the point that doctors suggested in early January that he be moved to hospice, said his daughter Sandy Rath. But his family rejected that, bringing him home, talking to him, touching him and encouraging him along.
He grew strong enough to host the Suburban Motors Christmas party in February, Rath said.
With a $1,000 loan from his father-in-law, Houpt started Wayne’s Auto Body in Saukville in 1962. He began his dealership with cars, but brought on the Harley-Davidson line in 1975, Rath said.
Ten years later, he moved the dealership to its current location on Main Street in Thiensville, building the business to become the largest volume dealer of Harleys in the state, his son Joe Houpt confirmed.
Houpt’s wife, Joan, said that over the years, her husband has accepted a cow, chickens, boats and a popcorn wagon in exchange for payment. He exchanged the chickens for dental work and the wagon he put to use selling treats in local parks on the weekend, his wife said.
Rath said she and her siblings often worked the cart, selling popcorn and cotton candy.
Her father always said that sometimes people didn’t have the cash on hand to buy a car, but that they were good people.
Much of Houpt’s charity was done quietly, like helping an employee with money to buy a house... or to keep their home, Joan Houpt said. He helped employees out with medical bills or gave them paid time off while they were healing.
More publicly, Houpt was involved with the Ozaukee County Jail Literacy Program, Special Olympics and 4-H, to name a few organizations.
Houpt was recognized numerous times over his career, including receiving the Ozaukee County Exemplary Citizen Award and the FBI’s Unsung Hero Award, Rath said.
Houpt fulfilled another business dream when he opened Wayne’s Drive-in at 5 Corners in 1998.
Rath said her dad talked often about starting such a restaurant. So much so, that when the family traveled, they often stopped at “off-the-road burger joints, so that he could taste test the burgers,” Rath said.
For the first few years, girls on roller skates waited on customers in their cars at Wayne’s Drive-In.
“He was really the epitome of the American dream,” Rath said.
Though he worked six days a week, Houpt always reserved Sundays for family. In the lean years, Wayne and Joan would pack the kids up in the car and go for a drive.
“We’d go in the car with a loaf of bread and some cold cuts and take rides to different parks, and just take country roads,” Joan Houpt said.
Rath said sometimes they would drive to the airport and watch planes take off and land. More frequent were the trips to rummage sales in Milwaukee, which Joan Houpt had all mapped out, Rath said.
She said each child would get a quarter and they would take turns leaving the car and going to find something to buy.
She said her dad encouraged them to work hard and never be afraid to try something new. Some of her fondest memories were riding mini-bikes around the yard or snowmobiling in the fields behind her house — because her dad always made sure they had gas at home for the kids to enjoy the toys when they came home from school.
“He was like the happiest when we were happy,” Rath said. “He was a big kid.”
