FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan talks to reporters at Big Basin Redwoods State Park near Boulder Creek, Calif. In the first Biden administration rule aimed at combating climate change, the EPA is proposing to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. “With this proposal, EPA is taking another significant step under President Biden’s ambitious agenda to address the climate crisis,” Regan said in a statement.