Eric Trump visits The Neighbors Bar and Grill in Waukesha Tuesday

VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar and Grill had a surprise visitor Tuesday — the visit included Secret Service agents and President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, who arrived at the bar for lunch.
The bar, located at S16-W22255 Arcadian Ave., Village of Waukesha, had Eric Trump visit for about an hour to an hour and a half, according to Shelby McGill, bartender.
McGill said Eric Trump was speaking in the area and the agents came in to notify Owner Chris Potratz he would be visiting.
McGill said they found out the Republican Party of Waukesha County recommended the restaurant to Eric Trump.
“I think (he came) because it’s a little bit further outside of downtown Waukesha, maybe a little less crazy,” McGill said.
McGill said it was a big deal for staff and customers.
“It was a really cool experience,” she said. “Chris and I were saying it’s not everyday that something like that happens and it was just kind of cool to see people recognizing him here and kind of asking us what’s going on. He was very polite, very nice.”
McGill said everybody was respectful of his privacy.
“If people wanted to talk to him, he had no problem just chatting with them and seeing what they were thinking of how the election in November’s going to go and he signed some pins for people that had them on them, but everybody was very respectful in the sense on not walking up to the table,” she said. “They were asking the Secret Service agents before saying anything to him.” McGill said Potratz had been saying they will be celebrating 11 years in September and it’s the first time anything like this has ever happened at the restaurant.