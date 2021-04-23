HARTLAND — Espire, a home building and renovation company, announced Thursday it has partnered with real estate agency Realty Executives Integrity to form the Espire Home Selling Team.
According to the announcement, the team will provide comprehensive real estate services to homeowners looking to purchase property, build a new home, and sell their existing home.
Espire operates across southeast Wisconsin, building custom and semi-custom homes and remodeling existing homes. It offers three divisions: Espire Homes for fully-custom luxury homes, NuPath Homes for moderately priced customizable homes, and Renovations Group for remodeling and renovations. Husband and wife Daryl and Jenny Prusow own the company and serve as president and vice president, respectively.
Realty Executives Integrity was founded in 1994 as an independently owned and operated office of Realty Executives. The company’s agents are involved in all aspects of real estate transactions, both buying and selling, throughout southeast Wisconsin. Husband and wife Dale and Vicky Schaechterle own Realty Executives Integrity, and Dale is the office’s broker.
The Espire Home Selling Team partnership is designed to simplify the process of new home construction for home buyers by consolidating the knowledge and resources of both companies into a single comprehensive source. Licensed agents on the new Espire Home Selling Team provide services such as purchasing land or property, selling and appraising a homeowner’s current home, coordinating closing dates, and managing contracts. The new team operates from Espire’s office in Hartland.
For more information, visit online at http://espirehomes.com/Home-Selling-Team.