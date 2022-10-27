FILE -Elizabeth Hosking airs out of the superpipe during the women's finals at the Winter X Games on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. ESPN sold its majority stake in the X and Winter X Games on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 marking the end of a nearly three-decade chapter during which the network helped propel snowboarding, skateboarding and other action sports out of the fringe and into the mainstream.(Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP, File)