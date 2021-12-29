FILE - Competitors play in a "League of Legends" championship series video game competition at the Penny Arcade Expo, a fan-centric celebration of gaming, in Seattle on Aug. 29, 2014. On Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, Riot Games, the publisher behind the esports game, agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)