Espresso Love Coffee expansion approved by Plan Commission

MUKWONAGO — Proposed plans for the relocation of Espresso Love Coffee to be located along Main Street received unanimous approval Tuesday night.
The business is currently located at 105 N. Rochester St. and is proposing to relocate to 301 Main St., where a Clark gas station was once located.
The Plan Commission unanimously approved conditional use for the drive-through facility. The commission also unanimously approved the site plan and architectural review for the business pending approval from Waukesha County in relation to concerns about the driveway.
According to village documents, Espresso Love Coffee is proposing a two-story structure, the first floor proposed to be a retail space with a drive-thru window and the second floor proposed to be two one-bedroom apartments.
The site design includes a 12-foot patio along Main Street and a five-foot patio on Henry Street for outdoor dining, documents said. The drive-thru would also allow for three cars to wait in queue at a time for orders.
The business plans to operate on the first floor of the building in December of 2021. The hours of operation would be Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Three people provided public comments regarding the project Tuesday.
David Boebel said the business having two exits onto Main Street would be hazardous for traffic and said the proposal was a traffic “oversight.”
Gale Yerke said she’s lived in the community for over 40 years and they welcome Espresso Love’s expansion.
Terry Ottelien said he lives directly across the street from where the coffee shop will be and he has no issues with the proposal. Ottelien said the former Clark gas station was an “eyesore.”
Village President Fred Winchowky said the look of the building and the patio area will be a nice addition to downtown Mukwonago.
Birchrock expansion
Birchrock Castle Community, 210 McDivitt Lane, will likely have an expansion since the commission unanimously approved proposed plans Wednesday.
A conditional use permit for the Residential Care Apartment Complex (RCAC) and the site plan and architectural review were approved Tuesday night. The existing RCAC contains 20 beds and the new use allows for 40 beds.
The addition of the building is on the rear of the existing building, closing the U-shaped building and making it O-shaped. The applicant will remove the existing parking lot, construct a new 20-unit building, construct new parking and provide an access drive to the rear of the building.