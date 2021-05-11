Espresso Love seeks to relocate to Main Street

MUKWONAGO — Plans for a new, expanded location for a Mukwonago favorite, Espresso Love Coffee, will be brought before the Mukwonago Plan Commission today.
The business is currently located at 105 N. Rochester St., Mukwonago and is proposing to relocate to 301 Main St., Mukwonago, where a Clark gas station was once located.
According to village documents, Espresso Love Coffee is proposing a two-story structure, the first floor proposed to be a retail space with a drive-thru window and the second floor proposed to be two one-bedroom apartments.
“The building architecture is designed to blend in with the historical charter of the area with a transitional storefront on the first floor wrapping into the side elevations,” the proposal said.
The main feature of the storefront will be windows with a vestibule in the main entry. The site design also includes a 12-foot patio along Main Street and a five-foot patio on Henry Street for outdoor dining, documents said.
The drive-thru would allow for about three cars to wait in queue at a time for Espresso Love Coffee orders.
The business plans to operate on the first floor of the building in December of 2021 with similar operations of its current location including the sale of coffee, bakery items, breakfast and lunch items and small gift items. The second floor would have one 860-squarefoot apartment and one 770square-foot apartment.
The business has been at 105 N. Rochester St. since previous owner Katie Pierce opened it. The Stockwells moved to Florida and decided to return to Mukwonago when they found out the business was for sale. Dave Stockwell worked for the business prior to his ownership.
Plans related to the business’s move were announced on social media in September 2020.
“Part of it was, we’re both from Mukwonago, (including) Tracey, and we’ve lived here for a long time,' Dave Stockwell previously told The Freeman. 'We kind of wanted to make the town a little better. (It will give) the downtown area a place where kids can hang out ... It’s going to be about twice the size of our current store.”
The Plan Commission meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Mukwonago Municipal Building Board Room, 440 River Crest Court, Mukwonago.