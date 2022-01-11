eTEK Precision Manufacturing relocating to current Scot Pump facility this year

CEDARBURG — People may have noticed a large sign on the corner of Washington Avenue and Pioneer Road in Cedarburg about a business moving into the building. eTEK Precision Manufacturing, a precision machining and manufacturing company on Hamilton Road, will be moving into the building at N143W6437 Pioneer Road in Cedarburg, which currently houses Scot Pump.
Scot Pump, a Wilo brand, will be moving into the new Wilo headquarters and production facility at the Highway 60 business park in Cedarburg.
“There’s always something new at eTEK— machines, processes and most important, ideas,” according to eTEK’s website. “But there is also something old here that never changes—time-honored quality standards, a get-it done spirit, and the love of a challenge. The way we work fuels our passion for quality and our desire to make things — better. What scares others excites us — the challenge of creating unique, custom solutions.”