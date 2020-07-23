Event barn proposal in limbo

SUMMIT — An event barn proposed for 37214 Delafield Road is in limbo after the Summit Village Board voted to deny a wording change in the master plan to allow for a conditional use permit in a residential zoning district at its July 9 meeting.
The barn was proposed for the property immediately west of Village Hall.
Board Trustees Sandy Casterline, Jim Petronovich and Jeff Lee voted against changing the master plan.
Steve Hanke, who was proposing the barn, said he planned on keeping the historic property as is and running an event barn out of it for receptions.
The land is labeled in the master plan to be industrial/ commercial in the future — once the Pabst Farms industrial park exceeds a certain percentage of occupancy. Once achieved, Oconomowoc will service that area with municipal sewer and water according the city’s and Summit’s border agreement.
Village President Jack Riley said the master plan talks about rural character and maintaining the country feel of the area.
However, Casterline said the change in the master plan was denied in part because she didn’t want to push the barn through on a conditional use permit and would rather it wait until the industrial/commercial zoning is official.
“If we do this one and somebody else comes along before (the zoning changes to industrial/commercial) and then we might be setting a precedent for more, which is my concern,” Casterline said. Part of conditional use permits, however, is making sure the developer conforms to conditions set by the municipality when applying for the permit.
In an email that went to many residents in Summit, one resident named Nate Rice laid out concerns he had with the project including how sewer would be handled, the proper zoning and the proximity to the neighboring house.
“The time is now to remind our Village Board that any and all development is not what their constituents want,” Rice said in the email that also went to the trustees. “Instead, we are seeking guarantees that our quality of life and property values will not be compromised by a single property owner (Steve Hanke) looking to maximize the value of his property at the expense of our community.”
In the email, Rice stated it was “alarming to think that the plan commission can decide to arbitrarily create new use in Summit and stuff it into a residential zoning district.”
Rice did not respond to multiple calls for this story.
Riley said he believes the other board trustees made their decision on the event barn’s proposal, even though the resolution was about conditional use permits in general to be allowed in a residential zone.
“We’re not approving his conditional use, we’re approving the ability for someone to apply for a conditional use,” Riley said. “Then when he wanted to apply, we could ask him all the questions about his specific use.” Riley said he is frustrated with the board’s decision not to allow the master plan update because he believed the event barn was a “win-win.”
“(The village is) missing out on a really good opportunity to save a barn, save an old house and have someone start a business because someone wanted to stir the pot,” Riley said.