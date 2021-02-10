HARTLAND — A developer’s plan to transform Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 W. Capitol Drive, into an event center is heading to the Plan Commission after receiving a positive reception from the Village Board this week.
The church would be expanded and transformed into an event space, while the existing house on the property would possibly be razed and replaced with a new house that could accommodate event center patrons.
The church addition would be about 1,500 square feet. The single-family house would be roughly 2,000 square feet and have underground parking, according to initial plans.
The plan
Addressing the board during Monday’s meeting, developer Chris Miller of Hartland-based Miller Marriot Construction Co., LLC, told trustees that the church approached him to see if he would be interested in buying the property.
Having reached an agreement with the church to buy the land, Miller said the concept the company is currently exploring would maintain the church “just the way it exists” now, save for a few code updates.
The school at the back of the church, however, would be demolished to make way for a second event space that would be attached to the church building.
“We would like to demo that part of the church and create a more modern looking building.” Miller told trustees. “There is also a house on the property. We would like to demo that building as well and replace it.”
The company had originally entertained building a small boutique hotel on the site but didn’t find it keeping with the rest of the development plan, Miller said. Instead the hope is to go with a more “Airbnb concept,” where those renting the event center can spend the night in the house, he said.
Saving the church
The future of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church property has been discussed in recent years. The village had previously eyed the building as a potential community center, but that plan ultimately fizzled.
In 2018 the church announced it hoped to sell the building and would be moving services to its school campus at 1023 E. Capitol Drive.
Trustees had warm words for Miller and the event center plan on Monday, saying they were eager to see the church preserved.
“It’s great to see that we have a chance to keep that church as it is,” Village President Jeff Pfannerstill said. “It is huge for the history of Hartland, and something that would benefit the entire community by having people come in and see our village.”