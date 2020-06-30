TOWN OF MUKWONAGO — The Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use recommended approval of conditional use for a special events venue under the county’s jurisdiction at W310-S10675 County Highway I, although the Town of Mukwonago recommended it be denied.
The application for the venue near Wood Lake was submitted by Lakewood Farms, Inc. for outdoor special events, including weddings, family reunions and individual small gatherings.
According to county documents, the land is over 600 acres and stands the county boundary with “significant additional acreage adjacent to Walworth County.”
According to meeting minutes from the town’s Joint Plan Commission and Town Board meeting on March 4, the town recommended denial because the proposed uses do not fit the definition of a private club or resort and the applicant has not shown the proposed use complies with the conditions and requirements set forth in the county’s zoning regulations.
However, the county is recommending approval.
According to county documents, limited commercial uses which avoid the disturbance of environmental corridors can be considered for the land.
New terms and conditions were created by the county for the Town Board to review and provide input on at their meeting Wednesday.
These conditions include: If the event is open to the general public, the host will ensure the number of guests does not exceed the limitation on the maximum number; access to the event venue is limited to the existing access road originating on CTH J in Walworth County; the owner should install a vehicle turnaround along the access road; and more.
Town Planner Tim Schwecke said the county has jurisdiction of the land.
“It’s located within the county shoreland zoning area and as a part of their zoning regulations they ask for a recommendation from the corresponding town,” he said.
Schwecke said he did not want to comment further on the prospect of the potential development.