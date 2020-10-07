MADISON — Small businesses and entertainment venues around the state will be eligible for an additional $100 million in funding to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds includes an additional $50 million for “We’re All In Grants,” an economic development grant program launched by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation this summer, according to Tuesday’s announcement.
During the first round of “We re All In Grants” 26,000 businesses received funds.
“Small businesses, including the tourism and lodging industries, are the backbone of our Wisconsin communities. The ongoing pandemic, combined with a lack of action at the federal level, may force many of these businesses to shutter their doors for good,” Evers said in a statement. “That’s why we’re investing another $100 million in businesses and communities across our state. Our communities are in desperate need of additional federal support, but we can’t wait a moment longer to do what we can here in Wisconsin.”
Tuesday’s announcement also offers more funding of economic stabilization programs to support the lodging and tourism industry, live music and performance venues, cultural nonprofits, and privately owned movie theaters. These efforts are funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act /Coronavirus Relief Fund and will help Wisconsin’s small businesses and venues that serve as cultural catalysts in communities.
A breakdown of the $100 million:
■ Over $50 million of $5,000 We’re All In Grants to more than 10,000 Wisconsin small businesses. The first phase of the program invested more than $65 million in grants for more than 26,000 businesses statewide. This round of We’re All In Grants will prioritize businesses most impacted by the pandemic, including restaurants and taverns, hair and nail salons and barber shops, and other services. It will be administered by the state Department of Revenue in partnership with WEDC. Learn about the program and apply at revenue.wi.gov.
■ $20 million for the Wisconsin lodging industry.
■ $15 million for live music and performance venues throughout Wisconsin.
■ $10 million to support privately owned movie theaters.
■ $10 million in additional support for nonprofit cultural venues.
■ $4 million in additional investments for destination marketing organizations and tourism drivers.