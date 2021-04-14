MADISON — The Wisconsin economy could receive a boost from a $100 million investment announced Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers’ office. The money is part of the state’s funds received under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
According to the announcement, the investment aims to ensure businesses and communities across Wisconsin have additional support and resources to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.
The $100 million is an addition to another recently announced plan from Evers for investing $2.5 billion in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan into the state’s economic recovery and well-being, $600 million of which will go toward supporting small business recovery across the state.
Tuesday’s announcement includes $50 million in Wisconsin Tomorrow — Main Street Bounceback grants, to encourage businesses to move into vacant storefronts in downtowns and other commercial corridors. The program will provide $10,000 grants to new or existing businesses that move into vacant commercial properties in Wisconsin communities. The Wisconsin Tomorrow — Main Street Bounceback grants are part of Evers’ commitment to invest $600 million in support for small businesses.
“Our top priority continues to be getting these funds out to folks who need it across our state so they can recover and bounce back from this pandemic,” Evers said in a statement. “Many of our state’s downtowns have been hit hard as retailers, restaurants, and other Main Street businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants are intended to get those storefronts filled and get our downtowns humming again.”
In addition, Evers announced a $50 million Equitable Recovery program, primarily through grants to community partners who are doing work to eliminate disparities and promote equity and inclusion.
“Many of our state’s economic corridors — both urban and rural — are filled with empty storefronts,” said WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes.