WAUWATOSA — Small businesses in the state affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to benefit from more funds available through the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the state will award up to $420 million to small businesses through the recovery grant program, a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Revenue.
The effort, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has the potential to help about 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses that have an annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million. Under the program, small businesses would be eligible for grant awards of $5,000.
“We can’t sit around and wait to get these funds out the door, and we can’t afford to let politics get in the way of getting resources and support to those who need our help,” Evers said.
Last month, Evers announced a plan to use the $3.2 billion the state will receive under the ARPA. A key investment for the funds is $2.5 billion for the state’s economic recovery and well-being, including $600 million in funds to support small businesses. The up to $420 million in grants announced Thursday are included in the $600 million Evers has designated will go to small businesses.