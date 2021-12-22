MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has awarded more than $27 million in grants to 204 event venues and live event small businesses throughout the state.
“These businesses play a critical role in building a strong economy as they bring people together from all over the state and country for weddings, family reunions, business conferences, and so much more,” said Evers. “From Belmont to Washington Island, these funds will help bolster more than 200 small businesses and event venues across our state, which are an essential part of our communities and our state’s entertainment industries.”
Several venues and live event small businesses that are based in or serve Washington County that received a grant include Terrace 167 LLC in Richfield, Washington County Agricultural & Industrial Society, Inc. in West Bend, BGREG Audio LLC in Oak Creek and Underwood Events in Wauwatosa.
The event venue and live event small business assistance grants were created to address the revenue shortfalls experienced by event venues and small businesses that cater to live events during the pandemic.
The combined programs are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the state Department of Administration.