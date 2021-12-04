MADISON - Wisconsin is moving ahead with its plans to figure out how to export a lot more milk and cheese.
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed the state’s agricultural export plan into law.
“Wisconsin’s robust agricultural and agribusiness exports are not only a cornerstone of our state’s economy but our Wisconsin way of life,” the governor said.
The new law will spend $5 million over the next five years to increase Wisconsin’s agricultural exports by 25%. Half of that money is earmarked for dairy products alone.
Wisconsin’s Dairy Business Association, the state’s largest group for dairymen, has cheered the proposal since the beginning.
On Friday, DBA President Amy Penterman said the potential for growth in Wisconsin’s agricultural economy is huge.
“This investment will help us not only remain competitive in the global marketplace but be a leader,” Penterman said.
Wisconsin currently only exports about 3% of its $105 billion in agricultural products each year.
Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, who wrote the law, said that imbalance needs to change.
“Wisconsin is in the top 10 states for agriculture production, yet ranks 13th for the export of our food, forestry and agricultural products. There is ample opportunity for Wisconsin to find new footholds in emerging markets,” Ballweg added.
“Three of the past five years saw declines in agribusiness exports. From 2016 to 2020, Wisconsin saw an aggregate loss of over $64 million. Now more than ever, it is important we do everything we can to secure the vitality of our markets into the future.”
Under the new law, Wisconsin’s Economic Development Corporation and the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection must have a plan in place to increase ag exports by June of 2026.